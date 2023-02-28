We’ll get to see a crazy collaboration of Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj in the form of Leo. The film is in huge demand among buyers and we’re getting to hear about some insane offers put forward. Now, the latest about this much-awaited project is that its overseas theatrical rights are ready to be sold at a never before heard price.

Yesterday, we reported about the film’s record-breaking pre-release business (through Pinkvilla’s report). It is learnt that a humongous figure of 413 crores has already been fetched through non-theatrical and theatrical rights. Now, that figure might get much bigger as overseas theatrical rights are in huge demand and an enormous price is being offered.

As per the report on Tracktollywood.com, Leo is being offered a colossal price of 70-75 crores by distributors to bag overseas theatrical rights. It’s really massive considering RRR’s final reported price of 70 crores. If the Thalapathy Vijay starrer manages to bag anything above 70 crores, it will surpass SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus.

Leo is carrying a huge hype with its first look featuring Thalapathy Vijay is a big hit among viewers. Also, in 2022, we saw films like Vikram and Ponniyin Selvan 1 doing splendid business in overseas. Even this year’s Varisu and Thunivu have done really well in international circuits. Considering the same, buyers are fully confident about the price that is being quoted.

Helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Leo also marks the reunion of Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha after 14 years. Others in key roles are Arjun Sarja, Mansoor Ali Khan, Gautam Vasudev Menon and Priya Anand. It is scheduled to release on 19th October 2023. It is reportedly a part of Lokesh’s universe.

