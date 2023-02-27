RRR has been making all the noise for all the right reasons. Starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead role, it also stars Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran and others in pivotal roles. Helmed by the visionary director SS Rajamouli, RRR was amongst the fastest Pan-India films to cross the 1000 crore mark globally. Currently, RRR is on the spree of winning awards on international platforms. While many have been celebrating the film’s win at the Hollywood platforms, Jr NTR’s fans seem too little disappointed with the actor. Scroll down for more updates.

RRR’s Naatu Naatu song has become an internet sensation not only in India even abroad. For the unversed, the dancing number won ‘Best Original Song’ at the 80th Golden Globe Awards for, while the film was bestowed with ‘Best Song’ & ‘Foreign Language’ film at the Critics’ Choice Movie Awards 2023.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to the latest media reports, Jr NTR’s fans have been expressing their anger and disappointment with the actor on social media. Well more than being angry, his fans are worried as he’s been missing from the sets of his next film, ‘NTR 30’ which is helmed by Koratala Siva. As reported by Track Tollywood, fans are not happy with the superstar’s upcoming film getting delayed following which the release date will obviously get pushed and it is unlikely to release in even in 2024.

Well, this is not the only reason. The publication further states that his fans are also angry with his absence from the recently held Hollywood Critics’ Awards Association event which has got Hollywood media to call Ram Charan a global star. On the other hand, NTR will soon dash off to the US to promote Rajamouli’s RRR. Fans have also been demanding an update on NTR 30.

Meanwhile, RRR won in Best Action Film, Best Stunts, Best Song (Naatu Naatu), Spotlight Award, and Best International Film categories.

Coming back, we hope Jr NTR listens to his fans and returns to the silver screen soon.

Must Read: Leo: Thalapathy Vijay Starrer Rakes In An Unbelievable Amount Of 413 Crores Before Release?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News