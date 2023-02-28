Selfiee Box Office Day 5 (Early Trends): After the back-to-back debacle of his films in 2022, Akshay Kumar’s fans had huge expectations from his latest released film. Ever since the film was announced, all eyes were on Selfiee. However, the film has turned out to be a huge disappointment. Co-starring an ensemble cast including Emraan Hashmi, Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharuccha, the film saw a new onscreen Jodi of Akki and Emraan coming together for the first time.

Helmed by Good Newwz director Raj Mehta, it hit theatres on February 24, 2023. However, the film has received poor mixed reviews from the audience and critics.

As per the early trends flowing in, Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi starrer has witnessed a drop in its numbers in the first week of its release. According to the latest media reports, Selfiee has garnered around 1-1.15 crore* at the ticket windows. With the latest numbers, its total collections now stand at 12.60-12-75. Selfiee reportedly earned Rs 1.3 crore making a total collection of 11.6 crore in 4 days of its release.

As per the day-wise collection, Selfiee opened to 2.55 crore followed by 3.80 crore on Day 2 and 3.95 crore and 1.3 crore on day 3 and 4, respectively.

Selfiee has been facing tough competition for Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan, which was released a month back and continues to be moviegoers’ first choice. Yesterday we told you, Selfiee’s shows have been cancelled and the space was filled by SRK starrer. The film has already crossed 500 crore nationally and 1000 crore internationally.

Meanwhile, Koimoi also watched, reviewed, and rated it with 2 stars and called it Akshay Kumar’s self-deprecatory humour. About Akki’s performance, we wrote, “Akshay Kumar’s obsession over his lucky number 9 continues with his character Vijay driving Cars with numbers like 4545 or 0909, and even his driving license form states his address as ’27’ Pali Hill. Most of the time, due to the film’s self-deprecatory humour, it almost looks like Akshay is breaking the fourth wall to talk to the viewers. This is something Akshay can do while sleepwalking, the performance doesn’t boost the dragging narrative. He retains his best self while delivering a few genuinely hilarious lines but unfortunately that’s not enough.”

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

