Shah Rukh Khan has marked the biggest ever comeback in the history of Hindi cinema. His Pathaan has smashed almost all box office records established by Hindi films. Now, in the next 2 or 3 days, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion’s Hindi collection will be a thing of the past as this action extravaganza is set to surpass it. However, there’s one feat in which the SS Rajamouli directorial is expected to stay undefeated and below is all you need to know!

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Ashutosh Rana and Dimple Kapadia in key roles. It also features Salman Khan in a cameo as Tiger. Being an event film marking Shah Rukh’s return in a lead role after 4 years, this action entertainer saw an earth-shattering response and is enjoying a run much beyond everyone’s expectations.

Coming to one unique box office feat, not many would be aware that Baahubali 2 (Hindi) had earned 1 crore or more consecutively for 35 days at the Indian box office. Yes, you read that right! Such a run clearly shows how well the biggie was received by the audience. Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan (Hindi) has come really close but it seems that the record will remain as it is.

For the unversed, Pathaan (Hindi) has maintained a score of 1 crore for 33 days. And now, as per early trends, Pathaan is flirting with the 1 crore mark and there are chances that the film will hit the mark when the official collection for day 34 comes. However, today i.e. on day 35, the Shah Rukh Khan starrer is bound to go beyond 1 crore collection. So, Baahubali 2’s streak of 35 days is expected to remain unbeaten. Let’s see if anything surprising happens!

