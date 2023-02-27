Selfiee Box Office Day 4 (Early Trends): All eyes were on Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi starrer ever since they announced the film. Helmed by Good Newwz director Raj Mehta, the film has been struggling to attract an audience to the theatres. Co-starring Nushrratt Bharuccha, Diana Penty, Mahesh Thakur, Abhimanyu Singh, Meghna Malik, and Kusha Kapila, Selfiee released on Feb 24.

At the box office, the film is facing tough competition from Shah Rukh Khan-led Pathaan while Kartik Aaryan starrer Shehzada looks like no threat. Scroll down for more.

As per the early trends flowing in, Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi starrer has struggled to even bring in 2 crore. According to the latest media reports, Selfiee has garnered around 1.40-1.60 crore* on the 4th day of its release at the domestic box office. The film collected 3.95 crore on day 3 making a total of 10.30 crore on its first weekend. Now with the latest numbers, its total collection now stands at 11.70-11.90 crore* on day 4 of its release.

Reportedly, Selfiee shows have massively been chopped from the theatres across India owing to its poor performance. Just like the moviegoers, even theatres continue to make Pathaan their first choice. The void has been filled by Siddharth Anand’s directorial on the big screen. The Shah Rukh Khan starrer continues to hold strong at the ticket window. After a month of its release, Pathaan’s domestic collections now stand at 507.60 crore.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar recently reacted to his consecutive flops and told Aaj Tak, “Aapki film nahi chal rahi to galti aapki hai. When your films flop in a row, it is an alarm for you that it is time for you to change. Mai koshish kar raha hun, wahi kar sakta hoon,” said Akshay Kumar, adding, “Do not blame the audience or anyone else. It is my fault, 100%. Aapki film na chalna is not because of audience. It is because of what you selected. Maybe you have not given the right ingredients in the film.”

Coming back, we wonder if Selfiee will even be able to inch closer to the 50 crore mark in the first week of its release. Only time will tell.

