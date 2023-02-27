It was yet another superb weekend for Pathaan as over 5.55 crores came in. For the sixth weekend, these are pretty good numbers, especially as the last couple of Fridays have indeed competition coming in from Bollywood as well as Hollywood. Still, the Siddharth Anand-directed action biggie is continuing to fetch footfalls and that’s truly commendable. As a matter of fact, the film will fact complete its six-week run tomorrow since it was released on Wednesday, which makes the numbers collected so far come across as even more impressive.

This was made possible after Sunday collections stood at 2.45 crores. For a film that has been watched by a majority of ‘junta’ already, it’s good to see more and more audiences still stepping in to give it a dekko.

Pathaan is running on at least one major screen every multiplex with all shows dedicated to it and that’s going to be the case right ill the release of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar now. The Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer is seeing a mid-week arrival for itself but still, the Shah Rukh Khan biggie has one full week open for itself.

So far, the overall collections for Pathaan stand at 525.76 crores while the Hindi version has accumulated 507.60 crores. Now less than 4 crores remain for the Yash Raj Films’ spy universe offering to go past the lifetime numbers of the Hindi version of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (511.30 crores) and that should happen by coming Saturday, if not Friday itself.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

