Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham has shattered almost all previous box office records in the history of Hindi cinema. The next target is Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Hindi), and on its course to achieve that with its Hindi version, the film has earned solid returns. Below are all the details about the same, so keep reading!

For the unversed, the Siddharth Anand directorial released on 25th January. Recently, the film completed a month in theatres and despite new releases like Shehzada, Ant-Man 3 and Selfiee, the action entertainer continues to enjoy a golden run at the box office. So far, as per the official update, the film has earned a record-breaking collection of 523.16 crores nett in India (inclusive of all languages).

Pathaan is reportedly made on a budget of 250 crores and is Bollywood’s one of the most expensive films. Despite such a heavy cost, the Shah Rukh Khan led action extravaganza has made huge returns. If we subtract the cost from the total Indian collection, returns stand at a whopping 273.16 crores, which equals 109.26% returns.

So far, Pathaan is the only Bollywood to earn over 100% returns at the box office in 2023. Let’s see which film joins it next!

Meanwhile, after Tiger’s roaring appearance in Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan too will be seen making a cameo in Salman Khan’s Tiger 3.

A source close to ANI said, “Shah Rukh will shoot for Tiger 3 by April end and the shoot is expected to be in Mumbai. Details of this shoot is being kept completely under wraps but expect fireworks when the two super spies meet again in Tiger 3.”

