Sankranti festival witnessed a high voltage box office clash between Chiranjeevi, Ravi Teja’s Waltair Veerayya and Nandamuri Balakrishna‘s Veera Simha Reddy. Initially, it looked like an exciting competition which eventually turned into one-sided. Now, there’s an update about both the films and their worldwide share. Keep reading to know more!

Balakrishna’s film released a day earlier than the Chiranjeevi starrer and took a thunderous start by raking in over 30 crores at the Indian box office. However, on day 2 itself, when its competitor arrived, the film saw a huge drop in collections and saw no recovery post that. Now, the worldwide share of both the biggies is out and one can see a clear domination by Chiru and Ravi Teja’s action entertainer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per the report on Tracktollywood.com, Waltair Veerayya has earned a whopping worldwide share of 129 crores. If compared to its theatrical rights valuation of 88 crores, it’s a gain of 41 crores. It’s a healthy sum and definitely a good bounce-back for Chiranjeevi after back-to-back box office duds.

Speaking about Veera Simha Reddy, the film has earned a theatrical share of 74.10 crores so far, which earns a dismal gain if compared with its theatrical rights valuation at 73 crores.

Meanwhile, Waltair Veerayya recently became Chiranjeevi’s first film to enjoy 100 crore shares in Telugu states (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana). Yes, you read that right! It joined the elite club of 100 crore shares, which is dominated by SS Rajamouli’s films.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates & stories!

Must Read: Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania Box Office (Worldwide): Marvel’s Biggie Continues Its Underwhelming Run But $500 Million Milestone Still In Radar

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News