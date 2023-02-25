Pathaan Box Office Day 32 (Early Trends): Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jalwa’ is still going strong with Pathaan. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles. The film is produced under the YRF banner and is doing historic business at the box office. The SRK starrer was released a day prior to Republic Day and within a month of its release, the film crossed 1000 crores at the worldwide box office. Now let’s see how it is doing on its 5th Saturday in India!

Pathaan marks the end of SRK’s sabbatical from the big screen. The actor was last seen in Zero (as a lead) in 2018. After a gap of over 4 long years, the actor returned with a film that has performed much beyond everyone’s expectations. The film has almost achieved every milestone if we speak about Hindi films and the next target is crossing Baahubali 2’s Hindi version with its Hindi collection.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Yesterday, Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi’s Selfiee released in theatres. Despite some favourable reviews and feedbacks coming in, the film is putting on a disastrous performance, thus giving a benefit of Pathaan. And yes, the Shah Rukh Khan starrer has lapped up the opportunity with open arms!

As per the early trends flowing in for day 32, Pathaan is showing a crazy jump in its collections. To explain it in more better way, compared to yesterday’s 1.02 crores, the film is registering a growth of around of 96-105% as earnings will be anywhere between 2-2.10 crores all thanks to really good occupancy in night shows across the country. For 5th Saturday, that’s insane number and it shows that the film still has fuel left in its tank despite earning too much already.

As per early trends, the grand Indian total of Pathaan is aiming to placed between 523.18-523.28 crores (inclusive of all languages) after 32 days.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Pathaan Box Office Day 31 (Worldwide): $50 Million Is The Next Target For This Shah Rukh Khan Actioner!



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News