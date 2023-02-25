Pathaan holds strongly at the box office, worldwide collections now at 1012 crore gross!
Yash Raj Films’ Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand, is a historic all-time blockbuster and is already the highest grossing Hindi film worldwide with collections at 1012 crore gross till today.

Pathaan is on a brilliant run at the domestic and overseas box office since its release. Pathaan, on its fifth Friday was again rock-steady at the box office and held up strongly. It collected 1.02 crore nett in India (Hindi – 1 crore, All Dubbed versions – 0.02 crore).

Pathaan has now recorded $46.37 million in the overseas territories alone, while nett collection in India stand at 521.18 crore (Hindi – 503.10 crore, Dubbed – 18.08 crore). 

The total worldwide gross is an incredible 1012 crore (India gross : 631 crore, overseas : 381 crore).

Pathaan is the highest grossing Hindi film worldwide in the history of Hindi cinema and also the highest grossing film of YRF’s Spy Universe! Pathaan, is a part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious YRF spy universe and has the biggest superstars of the country Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in it.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

