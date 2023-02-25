Naseeruddin Shah is one of the most popular actors in the Hindi film industry. He is noted for his works in parallel cinema and has won numerous awards in his career. The veteran actor is known for speaking his mind without mincing his words.

Shah has claimed that shared his views on the constant vilification of the Mughals by the people. He said that the Mughals didn’t come here to loot India but to make their home. Scroll down to know more.

During a conversation with Indian Express, Naseeruddin Shah said, “It amuses me because it is so utterly ridiculous. I mean, people can’t tell the difference between Akbar and a murderous invader like Nader Shah or Babar’s great-grandfather Taimur. These were people who came here to loot, the Mughals didn’t come here to loot. They came here to make this their home and that’s what they did. Who can deny their contribution?”

According to the National Award-winning actor, just because some Mughals have been exalted does not mean that we should continue to demonise them all. He said, “So what people are saying is to some extent true, that the Mughals have been glorified at the expense of our own indigenous traditions. Perhaps that’s true, [But] there is no need to villainize them either. If everything they did was horrible, then knock down the Taj Mahal, knock down the Red Fort, and knock down Qutub Minar. Why do we consider the Red Fort sacred, it was built by a Mughal. We need not glorify them, but there is no need to vilify them either.”

Naseeruddin Shah will be seen playing the role of Emperor Akbar in the new web series Taj – Divided by Blood. As the series will premiere on ZEE5 on March 3, it also stars Aashim Gulati as Prince Salim, Taha Shah as Prince Murad, Shubham Kumar Mehra as Prince Daniyal, Aditi Rao Hydari as Anarkali, Sandhya Mridul as Queen Jodha Bai, and veteran actor Dharmendra as Sheikh Salim Christi.

