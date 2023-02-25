Shilpa Shetty is one of the most popular B-town actresses and can you believe that she’s 47 years old and is a mother of two but super fit and doesn’t look a day beyond 28. She’s incredibly physically active and often practices yoga while also giving her fans a sneak peek of the same on her Instagram. Last night, the actress attended an event in the city donning a graceful white outfit and is now getting trolled for almost risking a n*p-slip and hiding her n*pples with pasties. Netizens aren’t going easy on Shilpa and slamming her on social media for her hot outfit choice. Scroll below to watch the video.

Shilpa is massively popular among her fans on social media and especially on Instagram with over 27 million followers. She’s also quite active on the photo-sharing site and often gives a glimpse of her luxurious personal and professional life and we love her Sunday binge series where she tries different kinds of desserts. We totally adore her reactions in the video, they’re natural and raw just how her fans like it.

Now coming back to the topic, Shilpa Shetty was spotted at the Big Impact Awards last night in Mumbai and donned a chic yet graceful outfit at the event. Her jumpsuit came with a plunging neckline where she almost risked a n*p-slip and her fans noticed the same upon seeing her videos on social media.

Take a look at the video below:

Reacting to Shilpa Shetty’s video on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “Bloody hell. I would never have though Shilpa would imitate urfi. Honestly had so much respect for this lady. The whole of bloody wood is turning into something else. Yuk”

Another user commented, “Sab dikh raha hai didi 👏🏻”

“Silicon covers dikh rahe hai.. jis jis ne notice kiya reply karein,” a third user commented.

A fourth user commented, “Bas yahi hai paise kamane ka jariya body dikao paisa kamao equality ke naam per expose karo bas.”

While one section on the internet trolled the beauty, the other was going gaga over Shlipa Shetty’s glamorous look at this age. The comment section was filled with hearts and fire emojis!

What are your thoughts on her extraordinary Faffair from last night? Tell us in the space below.

