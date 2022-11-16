We have often see Bollywood actors getting into a heated argument with media and photographers at various occasions. Earlier, Taapsee Pannu made headlines when she got annoyed at shutterbugs and shouted at them. In the viral video, the actress was seen saying in the end “Galti hamesha actors ki hi hoti hai.” However now the recent case if of another actress and she’s Shilpa Shetty Kundra.

After a refreshing session at a salon, the Nikamma actress was papped by the paps where she first posed happily but later things went south.

For her recent outing, Shilpa Shetty sported a very sporty look as she was seen wearing a black t-shirt which she paired with a metallic silver blingy pants. Letting her hair down, she rounded off her look with black sunglasses a tote bag, neon runners and a smart watch.

However soon after posing for the paps, Shilpa Shetty lashed out at them and told them “Muh mein ghus ke photo loge kya?”But what has caught netizens was her hitting her head to the car’s roof. Calling it instant karma, netizens trolled her.

Commenting on the video a user wrote, “Instant karma hit” while another said, “Instant karma muh mey ghus kar nahi sar par Thakkar maar kar.” A few more comments read, “Fut gya”, “lol karma”, “Lag gayi.” Watch the video which is shared by celebrity paparazzi, Viral Bhayani.

Shilpa Shetty was earlier in the news owing to her husband Raj Kundra’s involvement in the creation and distribution of adult content. However, after a year of his return from jail he took to Twitter to answer netizens’ questions.

On the work front, Shilpa Shetty was last seen in Nikamma which also stars Abhimanyu Dassai and Shirley Sethia in the lead roles.

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Shilpa Shetty’s tu tu main main with paps? Do let us know. Meanwhile, stay tuned to Koimoi!

