Saif Ali Khan is among the iconic actors in the Indian film industry who has won the fans’ hearts with his stellar acting skills. While the actor’s daughter Sara Ali Khan made her acting debut in Bollywood with the film Kedarnath, his son Ibrahim Ali Khan is all set for his debut.

Saif Ali Khan’s daughter and now a noted Bollywood actor Sara has paved her way into the industry with her prolific performances in movies namely Love Aaj Kal 2, Atrangi Re, Simmba and Coolie No 1 and is now set for her upcoming films namely Gaslight and Laxman Utekar’s untitled film that are expected to hit the screens in 2023 and 2022 respectively.

Meanwhile, a Zoom TV Entertainment report recently revealed how Saif and Amrita Singh’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan is set to mark his acting debut with a Dharma film. It was further reported that Ibrahim would be directed by Boman Irani’s son and Student Of The Year fame Kayoze Irani. The movie is claimed to revolve around defence forces and is expected to go on floors in 2023.

For the unversed, Ibrahim had been working as an assistant director on Karan Johar’s upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Pre Kahani featuring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and others in pivotal roles. The movie was earlier slated for theatrical release on 10 February 2023, however, it was postponed to 28 April 2023 due to Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy.

On the other hand, Saif Ali Khan was last seen in Vikram Vedha sharing screen space with Hrithik Roshan and received positive reviews for his performance. Saif is now set to amaze his fans by portraying the role of Lankesh in the film Adipurush. The movie will hit the theatres next year on 16 June.

