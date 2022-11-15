Urvashi Rautela has been in the headlines quite often over the last several months because of her ‘RP’ comment. While many believed her posts to be directed to cricketer Rishabh Pant, the actress over time denied the same. Others assumed ‘RP’ to be actor Ram Pothineni after Urvashi shared a picture with him online. However, now it seems like the actress is revealing what the initials really mean – but netizens aren’t convinced.

Talking to social media a while ago, Ms Rautela revealed the ‘real’ meaning of RP. However, fans aren’t convinced by her explanation and still believe it to be the initials of the Indian cricketer. Scroll below to know what the actress said RP means and fans’ responses to it.

Talking to Instagram, Urvashi Rautela shared a promotional video for Lotus 365 – a website touted as the ‘World’s Largest Gaming Exchange’. Sharing the video where she talks about the benefits being offered – like ultra-fast withdrawals, multiple payment methods and more, she wrote, “RP means Rapid Pace💨 @Lotus365world FREE Rs 365”

Urvashi Rautela’s post further stated the facilities offered by the gaming website including over 400+ games – like cricket, football, tennis, teenpatti, roulette, andarbahar, DragonTiger, Bakra, Lucky7, 32 Cards and more. In her post, the actress also noted that it’s India’s 1st ‘legal licensed & certified company’ that gives its users 24-hour ultra-fast withdrawal through various payment methods like Paytm, UPI, Gpay, Phonepay, IMPS, Bank Transfer and more. She also revealed that this gaming exchange has no tax on winning and no documentation for the same.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urvashi Rautela (@urvashirautela)

However, fans aren’t convinced with the actress’ meaning of RP and it’s being all for brand promotions. Convinced it’s about the Indian cricketer, one user wrote, “Rp means rishabh pant 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂” Another added, “Nhi nhi RP means rishabh pant bhaiya” A third comments, “Kon kon Yha RP dekh kr aaya h comment padhne..waise RP means Rishabh pant hi hota 😂😂🤣🤣🤣” Two other dropped “Rp is only and only Rishabh pant urvashi jiiii” and “RP ke piche kyu pade ho 😂😂😂” in the actress’ comment section.

Others, further joking, added, “Feeling sad with RP and 80 others😂” “Rp means chhotu bhaiya😂😂” “Rp be like : ehh pagal oourat 😂😂😂 rp means me 😂😂” and lots more.

Are you convinced Urvashi Rautela’s RP means ‘Rapid Pace’ or do you too think it means Rishabh Pant – let us know in the comments?

