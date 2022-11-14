Actor, director, and producer Arbaaz Khan predominantly works in Hindi language films. He was seen in the recent SonyLIV web series Tanaav directed by Sudhir Mishra. As he is on a promotional spree for the series, he recently opened up about his girlfriend Giorgia Andriani.

For the unversed, Arbaaz was married to Malaika Arora and they have a son, Arhaan Khan. After 18 years of marriage, the two parted ways in 2017. Then Malaika went on to date Arjun Kapoor, and Arbaaz started dating Giorgia.

During a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Arbaaz Khan spoke about the ‘humongous age difference’ between him and Giorgia Adriani. As reported by Hindustan Times, he said, “There’s a humongous age difference between us, but neither of us has felt it. I ask her sometimes, ‘really?’ It could have been a brief and short-term affair (with her). But when you get into a relationship, you don’t look too far ahead, but the longer you’re in it, there are more questions that need to be answered.”

“I think we are in that phase of our lives thinking how we would like to take it further. It is too early to talk for me right now (about it),” he added. For the unversed, Arbaaz is 55, while Giorgia is around 33.

Arbaaz Khan then also revealed details about her qualities and her wonderful energy. He said, “She is a wonderful girl and we are very good friends. She has that, you know, exuberance in her, that energy in her. She vibrates with that. I draw energy from her sometimes. People feed off each other’s energies, but it depends on who comes into your life and at what time.”

On the work front, Sudhir Mishra directed web series ‘Taanav’ starring Arbaaz is an Indian adaptation of the hit Israeli series ‘Fauda’.

