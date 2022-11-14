Arbaaz Khan has been in the film industry for over two and a half decades now. There have been several hits and misses throughout his journey. Lately, the actor-producer has been away from the big screen but trying his hands at web series and different things. Recently, Arbaaz opened up about how the labels given to him related to brother Salman Khan, father Salim Khan and ex-wife Malaika Arora, once bothered him. Keep reading to know more.

Given the popularity and unmatchable stardom of Salman Khan, Arbaaz has always been compared to him. In the past, the Dabangg 2 director has shared if there are any ‘cons’ of being Salman‘s brother or Salim Khan’s son. Back then, he shared that he doesn’t feel any pressure due to his brother and his father’s legacy of work.

While talking to ETimes, Arbaaz Khan opened up like never before. He confessed to being bothered once by tags given to him by people. “There was a time when I was a little conscious and worried about that. Now that I look back, it came for no reason and it didn’t make sense. And that used to bother me at times when I was called Salim Khan’s son, Salman Khan’s brother, or probably at one time, Malaika Arora’s husband for that matter.”

Arbaaz Khan further shared that he has now made peace with his thoughts and is in a better place than before. “You know, I guess there are things that you can’t change. There’s no point changing people’s mindset. All you have to do is just restrain yourself. I’ve realised that I don’t have to prove anything to anybody. I mean, the exercise of proving things to people is such a futile exercise. It’s exhausting and taxing,” the actor-producer quoted.

On the work front, Arbaaz Khan was last seen in ‘Tanaav‘ web series, which is currently streaming on Sony LIV.

