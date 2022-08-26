Back in the day, ex-couple Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora were one of the most adorable and successful couples of B-town. The duo parted ways in 2017 and share a 19-year-old son together named Arhaan Khan. While Malaika is currently dating actor Arjun Kapoor, Arbaaz is in a relationship with Giorgia Adriani. Today, we bring you a throwback to the time when Arbaaz opened up on Malaika’s sartorial dress sense and her glamorous looks. Scroll below to read his take on the same.

Malaika is one of the most stylish Bollywood actresses and if you follow her on a regular basis, you would know that even in a simple and casual gym attire, she looks gorgeous as ever. Not just that, she also happens to be one of the fittest actresses in B-town and can rock a simple t-shirt like no one else in showbiz.

Coming back to the topic, the ex-couple Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan appeared on Sajid Khan’s talk show titled ‘Sajid’s Superstars’. During the conversation, the host asked Khan if he was okay with Malaika’s sartorial and gorgeous dress sense. He also mentioned how fans often ask if her ex-husband feels okay with her bold dressing choices.

Sajid Khan asked, “Malaika is very stylish and often likes to wear glamorous and short clothes, so people often ask if Arbaaz has ever felt bad seeing this?”

Replying to the host, Arbaaz Khan gave a very subtle answer and said, “There is nothing like feeling bad about it, Malaika knows very well what she has to do and what not.”

That’s such a nice answer to give without saying too much!

What are your thoughts on Arbaaz Khan subtly shutting fans remarks on his ex-wife Malaika Arora’s bold dress sense? Tell us in the comments below.

