Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder left the entire nation in a state of shock. After being killed on May 29, his fans, family and friends have been seeking justice for the Old Skool singer. Sidhu was one of the most renowned singers, who was all set to make a few international collaborations, one of which was with rapper Drake. Now months after his killing, his parents called for a candle march in order to seek justice for the singer.

For the unversed, Sidhu was killed by gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldie’s gang members. Soon after the news of his death surfaced, the gangsters had taken responsibility for his killing.

Coming back, the latest star to spread awareness about the candle march is Diljit Dosanjh. The singer who was on his Born To Shine tour never left a chance to pay his tribute to Sidhu Moose Wala during the live shows. Now standing in solidarity with the late singer’s parents, the Udta Punjab actor has now dropped a post seeking justice for the 295 singer.

The post sees Sidhu Moose Wala and a candle. Captioning the same he wrote, “#JusticeForSidhuMooseWala. Soon after his tweet surfaced, netizens hailed the actor for speaking up. While a comment read, respect has increased, while other users lauded the actor for coming forward. Check it out below:

RESPECT for you has increased after this post of yours. @diljitdosanjh

🙏🏻

Thankyou for Speaking Up. Your voice has the power to reach millions. Never stop supporting. We'll look forward to you for more such stands. We love you ♥️#JusticeForSidhuMooseWala — Ashi (@Ash5432154321) August 25, 2022

I'm glad someone from music industry finally broke the silence and spoke for the justice for our legend #SidhuMooseWala ⛳ Thank you Diljit. You have my respect from now onwards 👏🏻❤#JusticeForSidhuMooseWala pic.twitter.com/tuXAD3t9mO — Roshii khan (@roshii_khan) August 25, 2022

According to late moosewala’s father’s request Candle March was hosted today in patiala in the memory of late shubhdeep Singh moosewala. We came up together to awaken the sleeping govt of our Punjab who hasn’t been able to put the real culprits behind the bars. We want justice pic.twitter.com/Cf25xyxBp3 — shivraj singh virk (@ShivrajVirk) August 26, 2022

Sidhu Moose Wala’s parents, earlier took to his official social media account to inform fans about the candle march. The caption read as, “We request everyone, who cannot join us in Mansa today for the Candle March, to do the same in their neighbourhoods, towns or localities. Please email us the details of your organised candlelight vigils and we will share those on our social media platforms. If you are unable to be a part of the March, kindly upload the above post on your social media accounts (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter) with a caption that includes #JusticeForSidhuMooseWala”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sidhu Moosewala (ਮੂਸੇ ਆਲਾ) (@sidhu_moosewala)

Sidhu Moose Wala’s parents even asked Sidhu’s fans to spread awareness about the candle march.

