Diljit Dosanjh Stands In Solidarity With Sidhu Moose Wala’s Parents, Drops A #JusticeForSidhuMooseWala Post
Diljit Dosanjh Stands In Solidarity With Sidhu Moose Wala’s Parents ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder left the entire nation in a state of shock. After being killed on May 29, his fans, family and friends have been seeking justice for the Old Skool singer. Sidhu was one of the most renowned singers, who was all set to make a few international collaborations, one of which was with rapper Drake. Now months after his killing, his parents called for a candle march in order to seek justice for the singer.

For the unversed, Sidhu was killed by gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldie’s gang members. Soon after the news of his death surfaced, the gangsters had taken responsibility for his killing.

Coming back, the latest star to spread awareness about the candle march is Diljit Dosanjh. The singer who was on his Born To Shine tour never left a chance to pay his tribute to Sidhu Moose Wala during the live shows. Now standing in solidarity with the late singer’s parents, the Udta Punjab actor has now dropped a post seeking justice for the 295 singer.

The post sees Sidhu Moose Wala and a candle. Captioning the same he wrote, “#JusticeForSidhuMooseWala. Soon after his tweet surfaced, netizens hailed the actor for speaking up. While a comment read, respect has increased, while other users lauded the actor for coming forward. Check it out below:

Sidhu Moose Wala’s parents, earlier took to his official social media account to inform fans about the candle march. The caption read as, “We request everyone, who cannot join us in Mansa today for the Candle March, to do the same in their neighbourhoods, towns or localities. Please email us the details of your organised candlelight vigils and we will share those on our social media platforms. If you are unable to be a part of the March, kindly upload the above post on your social media accounts (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter) with a caption that includes #JusticeForSidhuMooseWala”

Sidhu Moose Wala’s parents even asked Sidhu’s fans to spread awareness about the candle march.

