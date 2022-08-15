Sidhu Moose Wala passed away in the most tragic scenario. He was shot dead in his car on 29th May, which had a connection with his famous song, 295 that he created for his enemies. Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar has taken responsibility for his murder, and Lawrence Bishnoi and others are involved. Now, father Balkaur Singh claims his ‘brothers’ turned out to be his enemies. Scroll below for details.

A lot has happened ever since Sidhu passed away. A statue has been erected at his cremation site in Mansa and his father inaugurated it. He broke down and even expressed how hard it was to see his son in that form at the age of just 28. Police continue their investigation and several linked to the case have been arrested.

In the latest statement to PTI, Balkaur Singh said, “Some black sheep became enemies of his career. It was his misfortune that people whom he met at the beginning (of his career) were not the right persons. He could not realize that those who were claiming to be his brothers now would become his enemy tomorrow. I will take their names. Let the time come. It is a matter of a few days. I will make everything clear about who did what.”

One can only wait for Balkaur Singh to make his revelations and let’s hope it helps the police to get hold of the criminals as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, out of 6 shooters who killed Sidhu Moose Wala, three have been arrested. 2 of them have been neutralised while the remaining one is still absconding.

