Sidhu Moose Wala’s shocking and untimely death on May 29, 2022, let not only Indians but music lovers across the globe shocked. The void left after his demise may never go away and that’s something his fans have to try to make peace with. However, seems like we may get a collab of the late singer and international rapper Drake soon.

Yes, you read that right. Punjabi music lovers – especially Moose Wala fans, have been dreaming about a collab between collaboration between the ‘Jimmy Cooks’ rapper-singer and ‘Moosetape’ singer. Seems like now there is an update and it will put a smile on both the singer’s fan faces.

Firstly, let’s talk about why Punjabi music fans have been dreaming about a Drake and Sidhu Moose Wala collab. It all began when the ‘Knife Talk’ singer followed Sidhu on social media – thus giving global exposure to Punjabi Music. Post the singer’s demise, the Canadian rapper not only remember him but also paid tribute to the singer-turned-politician during his Toronto concert. He even donned a t-shirt, featuring Moose Wala’s image, name and dates – showing just how much he adored the singer and the bond they shared.

Now comes the interesting part. Recently, D-Teck – the American hip hop recording artist, record producer, songwriter, rapper, and label owner, tweeted something interesting on the micro-blogging site. He simply wrote, “Be Patient! It’s Coming”. He followed it with two emojis – a tractor and an owl, with the words, “top asking me for details 😄” While the tweet can mean an infinite number of things, Sidhu Moose Wala fans are hoping it talks about a collab with Drake. Why? Read on.

Be Patient ! It’s coming 🚜 🦉 stop asking me for details 😄 — LORD D-TECK (@D_TECK) August 9, 2022

Well, fans are speculating that the Tractor emoji symbolizes Sidhu Moose Wala – the late singer’s tractor love is known globally as he was also called “5911” (a tractor) by his fans. The owl symbolizes Drake – the logo of his brand OVO is represented by an Owl. By combining these two, fans are hoping that D-Teck is hinting that it’s a Sidhu Moosewala X Drake collab.

Earlier too, D-Teck – via an Instagram story – revealed that a track by Sidhu Moose Wala and Drake track produced by Steel Banglez would be legendary. His latest tweet has ignited rumours and fans are surely sitting with their fingers crossed now.

