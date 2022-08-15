It looks like KRK takes pride in every single thought he has about Bollywood celebrities and spills all the dirt on social media. After his attacks on Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, the self-proclaimed critic has Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday starrer Liger in his radar now. Scroll below for all the details.

For the unversed, Kamaal R Khan has been sharing some polls on his social media gauging response from viewers regarding some upcoming films. He asked viewers if they were interested in watching Taapsee Pannu led Dobaaraa and made them predict the collection on its opening day.

Something similar was done for Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda led Liger. He asked the viewers, “Will you watch Vijay Anakonda and Ananya Pandey starer film #Liger in the theatre? Pls vote no if you will Watch it on #OTT #TV or #telegram.”

What grabbed eyeballs were the options given by KRK, that were – 1. Yes 2. No 3. Aaa thoo not even free and 4. Not having time to waste. As many as 9600 users registered their votes and maximum people with 32.2% chose the option 3.

Will you watch Vijay Anakonda and Ananya Pandey starer film #Liger in the theatre? Pls vote no if you will Watch it on #OTT #TV or #telegram. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) August 14, 2022

In another poll, Kamaal asked the viewers the possible opening numbers of Liger and the options this time were 1. 1 crore 2. 2 crore 3. 3 crore and 4. 5 crores. This time, there was a tough competition with people choosing 1 crore (41.9%) and 5 crore (42%).

How many crore rupees #Liger can earn on Day1? — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) August 14, 2022

Meanwhile, Liger is all set to hit the theatre screens on 25th August 2022. The film also stars Ronit Roy, Ramya Krishna in pivotal roles. An extended cameo will be played by American boxer Mike Tyson and it has left the world talking.

