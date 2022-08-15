It could not be more timely. Ronnie Screwvala & Siddharth Roy Kapur’s PIPPA – directed by Raja Krishna Menon based on the epic and strategic 1971 war – starring Ishaan Khatter, Mrunal Thakur, Priyanshu Painyuli and Soni Razdan has dropped. On the back of some of the most patriotic and iconic movies – URI & Rang De Basanti – comes this spectacular action drama – a war story & movie at a scale never seen before in Indian cinema.

Pippa, produced by RSVP and Roy Kapur Films, is now bound for theatres on December 2, 2022- a week earlier than previously announced:

Pippa is based on The Burning Chaffees written by Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta. Directed by Raja Krishna Menon, the first-of-its-kind war tank film brings to life the Indo-Pak war of 1971 that led to the liberation and birth of Bangladesh. Ishaan will be seen essaying the role of the young brigadier, who played a vital role fighting the war on the eastern front as a part of the 45th Cavalry tank squadron.

Raja Krishna Menon says, “ On our 75th Independence day , we are very excited to share with all of you a teaser of PIPPA. It’s a small glimpse into the film we have been working on and carefully nurturing. We eagerly wait to meet all of you in cinemas on the 2nd of Dec 2022 .”

Producer Ronnie Screwvala says, “ We are just beginning to tell the stories of our war hero’s and of India’s many strategic moves- in war and peace – over the last 75 years of our Independence – that have made us now a world power. PIPPA set in 1971 against the backdrop of one of the largest refugee migrations in modern history that then led to the liberation and formation of a Country is a story that must be told and we can’t wait to unravel the scale of this epic movie to audiences world-wide on 2nd December 2022”

Producer Siddharth Roy Kapur comments: “The Bangladesh Liberation War is often heralded as the only ‘just war’ in history because it was fought to save lives and to free a nation. We are honoured to bring audiences this inspiring story of the birth of Bangladesh, through the incredible journey of an Indian family on the frontlines. Under Raja’s able direction, with a soundscape created by the one and only A.R. Rahman, and with an incredible cast and crew, Pippa will come to cinemas around the world on 2nd December, 2022″

Produced by RSVP and Roy Kapur Films , directed by Raja Krishna Menon, with music by A R Rahman, and Written by Ravinder Randhawa, Tanmay Mohan, Raja Krishna Menon, stars Ishaan, Mrunal Thakur, Priyanshu Painyuli and Soni Razdan. The war drama will hit the theatres on the 2nd of December 2022.

