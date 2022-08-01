Koffee With Karan 7 is all over social media lately and it is only getting more and more interesting with every passing episode. In the most recent release, actor Ananya Panday and south star Vijay Deverakonda were seen gracing the show and the former revealed quite a few details about her relationship with Ishaan Khatter. According to the most recent reports, Ishaan will make his debut on Karan Johar’s talk show soon and guess what, he might even spill beans on his past relationships.

For the unversed, in the post-recent episode of KWK, Ananya had hinted that she went out on a date with her Liger co-star Vijay Deverakonda while she was still in a relationship with Ishaan. They went on to, however, clarify later that it was only a friendly date. Vijay even mentioned how he did not hit on Panday when they were working together because she was seeing someone at that time and apparently, that someone was Ishaan. As she claimed that she is currently single and happy, there have been several rumours about Ishaan and Ananya’s breakup and the most prominent one suggests that she cheated on him.

As per a report by Bollywood Life, Ishaan Khatter will soon be on the Koffee With Karan 7 couch for the very first time and will even answer a bunch of burning questions about his relationship with Ananya Panday from the past.

A source close to the development told the publications, “Ishaan Khatter is all set to make his Koffee debut and he is going to have a lot of fun and of course, going by the shown pattern the young lad will spill some beans on his current relationship status and breakup with Ananya Panday and that will be one of the biggest highlights of the show.”

