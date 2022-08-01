Tejasswi Prakash is one hardworking woman and it’s known to one and all. Without taking any break, she jumped to Naagin 6 sets just after coming out of the Bigg Boss 15 house. She has also been doing music videos and even appeared on Lock Upp and Dance Deewane Juniors amidst it all. Netizens have noticed the actress in a chill mode this time but are highly convinced that it’s because she’s drunk. Scroll below for all the details.

It was last night that producer Vanessa Walia hosted her grand birthday bash. Many TV couples like Arjun Bijlani and wife Neha, Mouni Roy and husband Suraj Nambiar were among others who attended the bash.

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash were a part of the celebrations too and made a chic entry together. The actor was dressed in a black shirt and complimented it with trendy chinos. Teja, on the other hand, wore a baby pink backless top and matched it up with white flared pants.

There have been many inside pictures that are going viral on social media. There also remains one video when Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are seen locking lips and as soon as the actress notices she’s being captured, she requests the cameraperson to not share the video online. The Love School host instead wanted it to get viral.

In another clip, the Bigg Boss 15 couple could be seen bidding goodbye to the hosts as they left the event. By the way, Tejasswi Prakash was tight-lipped and the way she was walking, netizens were convinced that the Naagin 6 actress was drunk.

A user took to the internet and wrote, “Teja pi ke talli”

Another commented, “Bakwas nautanki Drunker inko kya aap capture kar rahe ho”

A comment read, “Jyada nasha hogaya tejaswi ko”

“peg lgaya lgda,” another wrote.

“Nashe ho rahe h,” a comment wrote.

Take a look at the viral videos below:

