From past few days rumours of Gaurav Khan quitting Anupamaa made headlines and how. While there was no official report stating the same, fans’ theories made them assume that one of the most loved characters, ‘Anuj’ is coming to an end. But looks like, there’s absolutely no reason for Anupamaa and Anuj fans to be upset, as Gaurav Khanna himself has rubbished the rumours.

For the unversed, the show’s latest promo that saw Anuj in the coma went viral and made fans assume that his character is coming to an end.

During his latest interview, Gaurav Khanna broke the silence on him quitting the show and said that he completely trusts producer Ranjan Shahi’s version of Anuj. Ever since Gaurav entered the show, his crackling chemistry with lead Rupali Ganguly won hearts. While fans waited for their wedding with bated breaths, they also couldn’t get over Gaurav’s lovey-dovey character of Anuj.

Speaking to ETimes, Gaurav Khanna said that he’s fully committed to the show. He was quoted saying, “I will just say that I am completely dedicated to Anupamaa and I have full trust in Rajan Shahi’s version of Anuj. I am fully committed to the show.” “When the character was narrated to me, I knew this character was going to be different from what audiences have been watching on TV so far. That’s why Anuj Kapadia’s role became so dear to people,” he added further.

When asked if lesser screen space bothers him, Gaurav aka Anuj reacted by saying, “I have been in the industry for a long time and I feel this show is different and I am lucky to be part of it. Once or twice in this lifetime does an actor get an opportunity to play an iconic role on TV and I am thankful for that.”

“It is generally difficult to enter a show which is ongoing and people are loving it already. All the other characters were loved a lot. But people gave similar love to Anuj as well. I wasn’t expecting it and I am thankful for it,” Gaurav Khanna concluded saying.

Well, this is surely a sign of relief for all the Anupamaa fans. Isn’t it?

