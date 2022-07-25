Famous Indian drama show Anupamaa starring Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna never fails to keep its fans who also go by the name ‘MaAn’ hooked with the dramatic twists and turns in the show every week.

Advertisement

However, the newest promo of the show has left the fans super stressed out, as many think that Gaurav’s track on the show is coming to an end. Read on to know what we are talking about.

Advertisement

Just recently the Anupamaa once again created history and broke some insane records by bagging the first position on the Top 10 TV shows chart surpassing other famous serials like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Naagin 6, Kundali Bhagya and many other shows. The show enjoys a huge fan following not only across India but in other parts of the world too. However, the newest promo has left many baffled.

The latest promo of Anupamaa shows Rupali Ganguly (the main lead) saying that her responsibility is her daughter, Kinjal, her unborn daughter, handling relationships with the Shahs and the Kapadia, and her wishes to fulfil all of Anuj’s dreams. Just as she says that Anuj’s (aka Gaurav Khanna) photo frame falls on the ground and shatters into pieces.

This intense promo leaves MaAn fans predicting that Gaurav Khanna’s track on the show is right about to end soon. What also fuels the fire to this speculation is that Gaurav’s on-screen time has been reduced recently. Fans have now taken it to Twitter to trend that ‘Anuj is hope’ with his video clips from the show.

Check out some reactions below:

Okay but fans who watched the show from day 1, went on an emotional roller coaster with #Anupamaa here cuz who'd have thought she'd ever look this happy? ANUJ IS HOPE that brought dreams back in her empty eyes. What is there not to love?pic.twitter.com/FWief9BoUW — 🎭 (@Main_Khamakha) July 22, 2022

Want this to last forever…. ANUJ IS HOPE pic.twitter.com/6pdbDvGWoC — Avani_Stan_Maan (@AvaniRaval20) July 22, 2022

After years I got hooked to a serial because ANUJ IS HOPE And woh hope hi nai rahega toh why watch? DKP you crushed my feelings — Prachi agarwal (@PHamirbasia) July 22, 2022

I am addicted to him…. he is addiction…… don't play with our feelings🙏.. ANUJ IS HOPE@iamgauravkhanna #AnujKapadia pic.twitter.com/5IC3RGxQLf — Nisha Khan (@knisha210) July 22, 2022

The person that had no hopes of getting his love

Not only got his love,but gave not only her but many others hope to give life & love a second chance And now you are planning to take him away from us,not fair NO Anuj , No Anupama ANUJ IS HOPE #AnujKapadia #Anupamaa #MaAn pic.twitter.com/TntKqbjQSl — Pooji (@DeewaniLadki01) July 22, 2022

We can't stand Two Episodes without him 🥺❤️ And they think we will watch show without him 😹😹😹 ANUJ IS HOPE #Anupamaa #AnujKapadia pic.twitter.com/2fYc89uZZV — ℳ𝒾𝓈𝓈 𝒯𝒾𝓅-𝒯𝑜𝓅♡ (@sobtian_pushp) July 22, 2022

We love #MaAn more then anything…… no maan no anupama

ANUJ IS HOPE pic.twitter.com/1PFF6BeZIi — Nisha Khan (@knisha210) July 22, 2022

Fans are predicting that Gaurav Khanna’s character in the show might end soon.

What are your thoughts on this, do you think Gaurav Khanna’s track is coming to an end in Anupamaa? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

For more such amazing updates make sure to follow Koimoi.

Must Read: Kapil Sharma Beats Salman Khan, Dilip Joshi’s ‘Jethalal’ (TMKOC) Loses To Rupali Ganguly’s ‘Anupamaa’ & List Of Most Famous Fictional & Non-Fictional Personalities Out!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram