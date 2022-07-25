Kushal Tandon and Gauahar Khan were the IT couple who’d often set the couple goals. The two stood by each other’s side during every situation even after their break-up. A few years back, when the news about Article 370 was on trend, Payal Rohatgi shared her views on the same and spoke ill about the Muslim community. Her words didn’t go well with Gauahar and she slammed the actress. Later even Kushal too got irked after Payal called her out for being in a relationship with a ‘Hindu guy’.

Back in 2019, Payal shared her views on Article 370 and demanded the removal of Muslims from the Kashmir valley. However, this statement of the former Lock Upp contestant wasn’t accepted by Khan and the actress slammed her for being too offensive.

We all know how outspoken Payal Rohatgi is and never backs out, replying to Gauahar Khan, she wrote (now deleted), “Muslim Aunty who played d #feminist card to win a reality show who was in an unsuccessful relationship with a Hindu guy, has emerged. She knows d population of my building ?? then U should know I own d flat ??. U workout in hijab? Because Muslim women in my building do that.”

The Twitter spat between Payal Rohatgi and Gauahar Khan went on, but one of Payal’s statements irked Khan’s former boyfriend, Kushal Tandon.

Defending his ex, the actor wrote, “I am a Hindu and I can say proudly that ones I was in love with a girl and she was and is a Muslim. So someone is using a piece of article to wrongfully attack Gauahar, to spread hate n cause from rubbish, this rubbish needs to be slammed! Accusing Gauahar of fake terms like #lovejihad is not only criminal but also a Lie! We had a happy bond n continue to do that! So u can’t do any harm to Gauahar with ur lies! Over n out!”

@GAUAHAR_KHAN to whome so ever it may concern pic.twitter.com/33XyALeDPO — KUSHAL TANDON (@KushalT2803) April 2, 2019

For the unversed, Gauahar Khan and Kushal Tandon met and fell in love while the two were contestants in Bigg Boss 7. Soon after coming out of the house, their love blossomed but they stayed together for only a year and parted ways. Even though they aren’t together anymore but they share a great bond.

