Actress Gauahar Khan entered the showbiz almost 20 years ago through a beauty pageant Femina Miss India contest. Now she is one of the popular actresses in the TV industry. Two years ago, the actress got married to Zaid Darbar after a whirlwind romance.

Advertisement

Their wedding was one of the most talked-about events in 2020. Pictures and videos from their wedding went viral on social media. Some reports also claimed that Zaid was 12 years younger than Gauahar. However, later they clarified that he is only 6 years younger than her.

Advertisement

Now Gauahar Khan and her husband Zaid Darbar were recently spotted in the city seemingly promoting their upcoming song Khair Kare and they were papped by popular paparazzi. Videos are now going viral on social media now. While some called them a lovely couple, some eagle-eyed netizens began to speculate whether she is pregnant.

Take a look at the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

A user commented, “Is she pregnant??” while another user wrote, “Lol acting toh ache se kar lo”. A third user wrote, “Is she pregnant? Look at her face.” Another user commented, “Love is really blind.”

Previously, Gauahar Khan spoke about dealing with trolls. During a joint appearance on a chat show By Invite Only, she revealed how headlines claimed that she was 12 years Zaid’s senior. As reported by Hindustan Times, she said “Wikipedia has some wrong information. Mine also, his also. Like, there is this movie on my Wikipedia page, Miss India-something, I don’t know anything about that film. In the same way, his birth year was written wrong.”

Gauahar was angry at first but later Zaid pacified her. “I was like, ‘Why do you have this wrong age on your Wiki? It’s all your fault’ blah blah,” she said. “He was like, ‘Calm down. Does it change the fact that I am younger than you? No matter how many years it is. Why are you getting so affected?’ I was like, ‘Because the number is wrong.’ He calmed me down and said, ‘Gauahar, I am younger than you, I don’t have any problem being 20 years younger than you. That’s another thing that I am only six years younger than you. It’s okay, don’t get affected.’ That’s when I said, ‘Chuck it,’” she said.

Must Read: Salman Khan Was The First One To Know About Krushna Abhishek’s Twins, He Wanted Him To Have Babies!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube