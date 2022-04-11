When Hina Khan Khan Called Sakshi Tanwar Cross-Eyed & Raised Question About Gauahar Khan's Fan Following: "Mere Adhe Ka Adha Bhi Nahi Hai"
When Hina Khan Boasted About Having a Massive Fan Following(Pic Credit: Instagram)

Television actress Hina Khan is well known for her role as Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 and Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actress even participated in Salman Khan’s hosted Bigg Boss 11 and her stint stirred a lot of controversies.

The actress was often seen mocking and pulling them down by questioning their popularity and body-shaming them on national television. She even once mocked popular actresses Sakshi Tanwar, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and Gauahar Khan. Scroll down to know more.

Hina Khan and Arshi Khan were seen discussing Gauahar Khan’s popularity and her followers on social media. Naagin actress even boasted about having double the number of fans as the former Bigg Boss contestant. During a discussion with Arshi, Hina suggested that Sakshi Tanwar is cross-eyed.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress also pulls down her so-called friend Sanjeeda Shaikh, by saying that she (Sanjeeda) is gorgeous in real life, but doesn’t look ‘like beautiful’ on screen.

The above video went viral on social media inviting a lot of attention from the TV world. Guahar Khan too tweeted to Hina Khan mocking Sakshi Tanwar and Sanjeeda Sheikh.

Kamya Punjabi, Urvashi Dholakia and Karan Patel also slammed Hina for making unsavoury comments on Sakshi Tanwar.

Hina Khan also had numerous fights with Shilpa Shinde on Bigg Boss 11. She called Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai! actress some nasty names. “Meri jaisi ban kar dikha Shilpa Shinde loser. Shakal hai nahi, akal hai nahi, bhainsi jaisi hai. Karegi kya?” said Hina. Not just that, the actress even called Arshi Khan ‘drum’.

So what do you think about Hina Khan’s comments on Sakshi Tanwar? Let us know in the comments.

