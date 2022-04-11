Television actress Hina Khan is well known for her role as Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 and Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actress even participated in Salman Khan’s hosted Bigg Boss 11 and her stint stirred a lot of controversies.

The actress was often seen mocking and pulling them down by questioning their popularity and body-shaming them on national television. She even once mocked popular actresses Sakshi Tanwar, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and Gauahar Khan. Scroll down to know more.

Hina Khan and Arshi Khan were seen discussing Gauahar Khan’s popularity and her followers on social media. Naagin actress even boasted about having double the number of fans as the former Bigg Boss contestant. During a discussion with Arshi, Hina suggested that Sakshi Tanwar is cross-eyed.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress also pulls down her so-called friend Sanjeeda Shaikh, by saying that she (Sanjeeda) is gorgeous in real life, but doesn’t look ‘like beautiful’ on screen.

"Aao Behen Chugli Karein" This one is SPECIALLY for@GAUAHAR_KHAN #SakshiTanwar @iamsanjeeda

Praised By Ms Perfect @eyehinakhan

She is a REAL Friend & Colleague#BB11 Watch Share pic.twitter.com/WpLd63VIum — HerdHUSH (@HerdHUSH) November 29, 2017

The above video went viral on social media inviting a lot of attention from the TV world. Guahar Khan too tweeted to Hina Khan mocking Sakshi Tanwar and Sanjeeda Sheikh.

Acchaii aur tameez toh seekhi nahi, math karna seekha hota toh aaj jhoote ghamand me aake kahi gayi baat pe log itna haste nahi..Lol!!! Allah sabko tarakki de…. Ameen!! Ghamand be aaj tak kisi ka kuch bhalaa nahi kiya.. sakshi tanwar u are beautiful💛 — Gauahar Khan / MAYANKA (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) November 29, 2017

Kamya Punjabi, Urvashi Dholakia and Karan Patel also slammed Hina for making unsavoury comments on Sakshi Tanwar.

U worked hard for it and most importantly in a dignified manner darling … always was and will be a well wisher …! God bless … @GAUAHAR_KHAN lots of love and luck to you my friend …! 🤗😘🤗 — Karan Patel (@TheKaranPatel) November 29, 2017

Oh my god!!Jo maine dekha kya woh sach hai?Is this woman @eyehinakhan for real?Kaun hai yeh?Kaha se aayi hai? @GAUAHAR_KHAN i luv u n m so proud of you!!! #SakshiTanwar ki tarah pehle bannkar dikhao madam #HinaKhan aap toh unka naam lene ke bhi layak nahi!!! https://t.co/97usxEYc6i — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) November 29, 2017

It’s sad to see a woman pull down another woman .. it’s best to to ignore such statements darling .. we all are above all this nonsense 😘😘🤗 You are Beautiful & #SakshiTanwar is elegant & #Sanjeeda is Pretty #loveyougirls 🤗❣️ https://t.co/dgdG7oiZR7 — Urvashi Dholakia (@Urvashi9) November 30, 2017

Hina Khan also had numerous fights with Shilpa Shinde on Bigg Boss 11. She called Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai! actress some nasty names. “Meri jaisi ban kar dikha Shilpa Shinde loser. Shakal hai nahi, akal hai nahi, bhainsi jaisi hai. Karegi kya?” said Hina. Not just that, the actress even called Arshi Khan ‘drum’.

So what do you think about Hina Khan’s comments on Sakshi Tanwar? Let us know in the comments.

