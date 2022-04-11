Actress and model Himanshi Khurana went on to become a household name after her stint in season 13 of the show Bigg Boss.

The actress is a fitness enthusiast herself who opened up about what fitness means to her.

Himanshi Khurana says: “Fitness for me is being flexible and comfortable in my own body. Unfit people tend to face a lot of health problems and difficulties in carrying day to day activities, therefore being fit is very important”

She furthermore adds how important working out is to her. Talking about the same, Himanshi Khurana shares: “Working out for me is very important. I work out regularly no matter what, even in my busy schedule I take out time to work out. I tend to skip my workout only when it is literally impossible but I try to make it up by following a proper diet.”

The actress further briefs about her diet and says: “My diet mostly consists of Indian food because Indian food is very nutritious. We can get all the required nutrition and protein from our Indian food.”

Lastly, Himanshi Khurana concludes by giving out a message to the youngsters.

“My only advice to motivate youngsters is to stay persistent and consistent. Make fitness a habit and not an option by exercising regularly,” Himanshi said.

