Himanshi Khurana made a place for herself in the hearts with her stint in Bigg Boss 13. The actress is also known for her making the internet go crazy over her unique and stylish outfit choices.

Since yesterday, Himanshi‘s latest pictures of relaxing in a pool are doing rounds all over social media. And they are stunning. Scroll below to check them out.

Himanshi Khurana looks like a serene beauty in paradise. The actress can be seen chilling in the pool along with a glass of wine, giving us the perfect evening vibes.

Himanshi Khurana‘s aura and beautiful looks shine brighter than the sun in these beautiful pictures. Himanshi accessorized the look with gold studded earrings and a chained necklace. The actress can be seen wearing a single bangle in her hand adding extra charm to the look.

The actress uploaded 3 posts with multiple pictures in each post making fans go crazy over her latest look. All three posts have received lakhs of likes and comments and the pictures of the same are already doing rounds on the social media

