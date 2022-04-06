Urfi Javed never misses an opportunity to make heads turn with her bold fashion choices. From her airport looks to her city spottings, there isn’t a single moment when the beauty steps out and netizens don’t take a notice of her style. Yesterday, Urfi made a stunning appearance at the Mumbai airport donning a mini floral co-ord set and got trolled for the same. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Advertisement

Urfi’s fashion choices receive mixed reactions from netizens. Some people praise her for her chic style, some troll her for overdoing it. A while ago, Urfi got into a nasty cold social media war with Farah Khan Ali who commented on her fashion sense. But that doesn’t stop her from doing what her heart desires.

Advertisement

Urfi Javed was spotted at the airport yesterday donning a mini floral co-ord set and looked pretty as ever. She kept a messy bun to go with her outfit with kohl smokey eyes and nude lips. She paired her chic outfit with white block heels.

Take a look at her video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Reacting to Urfi Javed’s video, a user wrote, “Ramzan ke samay to thodi covered dress pehn lo. Im a non Muslim but still I’m saying” Another user wrote, “Isko lagtah hai Ghar wale bhi nahi jelta isiliye baar gumthi hai😂😂😂” A third user commented, “Ye airport hr bar photo khichva k return aati hi mehnga nai padta behn usse achha flight ki ticket hee le behn 😂” A fourth user commented, “Airport authority isko dhakke maar ke wah se bhaga kyun nahi dete.”

What are your thoughts on Urfi’s airport look? Tell us in the comments below.

For more updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: When Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s ‘Iyer’ ‘Found It Hard To Digest’ Playing ‘Babita Ji’ Munmun Dutta’s Husband

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube