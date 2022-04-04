Highly renowned and loved sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been entertaining us for the past decade and to date has never failed to make us laugh out loud, all thanks to its diverse casting and promising actings skills. Out of all of the other Jodi, Tanuj Mahashabde’s ‘Krishnan Iyer’ and Munmun Dutta’s Babita Ji play an integral role in the sitcom.

From Iyer’s innocent spat with Dilip Joshi’s Jethalal to Jethalal flirting with the latter’s wife (Babita Ji), we all were left in complete splits after watching them in the TMKOC episodes. However, did you know that Tanuj himself was left shocked when it was revealed to him that he would be playing Munmun’s husband in the sitcom? Read on to know the whole story.

Tanuj Mahashabde who first started his work for the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah as a screenplay writer and assistant director, later on, went to bag the role of Krishnan Iyer in the hit sitcom. During the conversation with Lokmat, the actor spilled the beans that he was quite stunned when he was offered a pivotal role.

Well, no, Tanuj Mahasabhade was not surprised because he bagged the role of Krishnan Iyer, but the reason for it was because he was chosen to play the husband of beautiful, Munmun Dutta aka Babita Ji in the show. Tanuj during the conversation said, “Not just others, but even I found it hard to digest that I am playing a partner of a beautiful lady in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.”

Well, not only Tanuj but anyone would be dazed if they would bag a chance to work as Munmun’s husband, don’t you’ll think?

Meanwhile, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah presently is doing decent as per the numbers on the TRP charts. However, fans have slowly begun to complain about the boring story being presented by the makers.

