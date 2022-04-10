The most famous sitcom, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah works no less than therapy for us on a gloomy day. Considered to be the longest-running show, TMKOC has time and again left us in splits with its witty yet mindful storyline.

However, after around 3000 plus episodes and a lot of its actors moving on from the show, TMKOC fans now feel that the sitcom has indeed lost its charm. The fans claim that they are quite bored of viewing the same story being repeated with tasteless jokes. Not only the fans but once the show’s lead actor Jethalal aka Dilip Joshi himself revealed that he feels the same.

In an old conversation with stand-up comedian Sorabh Pant in his special podcast, Dilip Joshi who plays the famous Jethalal spoke about the show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has suffered in quality in the humor aspect. Speaking about it in detail he said, “Jab aap quantity dekhte hai, toh kahin na kahin quality suffer hoti hi hai. Pehle weekly hum karte the aur writers ke paas bohot time hota tha. Chaar episode likhe, doosre chaar episode agle mahine shoot karna hai (When you focus on quantity, the quality does suffer somewhere. Initially, it was a weekly show and the writers had a lot of time. With four episodes being shot per month, they had a gap of a month to write the next four episodes.)”

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Dilip Joshi also added, “Abhi yeh almost like a factory ho gaya hai” (now it has become almost like a factory). Every day the writers have to find new subjects. After all, they are also human beings. I agree that all the episodes cannot be of that level when you are doing a daily show for such a long time. I do feel that certain episodes are not up to the mark as far as the humour is concerned.”

Do you think TMKOC has lost its old charm? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

