Actress Rupali Ganguly had been one of the most prominent and praised actresses in the Indian television industry. The actress with her humble nature won over millions with her titular role in Anupamaa.

But even though people appreciate and love her, there are times she has faced misbehaviour from the people around her. With that being said, did you know the actress had to once ask for help from police after being abused by two guys on a motorcycle? Read on to know more!

Back in 2018, Rupali Ganguly had once opened up about an ugly incident that took place with her. The Anupamaa actress revealed that once while driving, her car barely touched a bike and two men on the bike came ahead over her car and started abusing her. If this wasn’t enough one of those guys even went on the smash her car window making her rush to the police station for help.

While speaking to Mumbai Mirror, Rupali Ganguly said, “I didn’t even realise that my car had touched their bike until one of them started to bang the bonnet. He started hurling abuses at me. I folded my hands and apologised, as I had my son and my 20-year old caretaker with me. I didn’t want to get into a brawl with them around.”

The Anupamaa actress went open about the incident on her social media account and also thanked the police officers who helped her in the situation. Talking about it on her Twitter, Rupali said, “Only one woman on a bike and two women in a rickshaw came later and offered to help us!!! #women!!! Where were the #men ???? @MumbaiPolice #thankyou for doing all that you guys do for this city which has the most #indifferent breed of people !!!”

Only one woman on a bike and two women in a rickshaw came later and offered to help us!!! #women!!! Where were the #men ???? @MumbaiPolice #thankyou for doing all that you guys do for this city which has the most #indifferent breed of people !!! pic.twitter.com/KEnVn6CRGH — Rupali Ganguly (@TheRupali) August 4, 2018

It was later noted that the police officers managed to get hold of the two guys and had brought in the actress to identify them. After that, the guys apologized to the actress as well.

true #spiritofmumbai I found in @mumbaipolice !Thank you so much was restoring my child’s faith that police will punish the bad guys🙏🏻 #Versovapolice #Badguzar sir,#Om sir detection head,#mohite sir detection, #rakshe sir duty officer and #Jhende sir for always being there🙏🏻 — Rupali Ganguly (@TheRupali) August 4, 2018

Meanwhile, Rupali Ganguly continues to win over fans with her outstanding performance in Anupamaa. It was recently noted that the Tv show is going get a prequel on Disney plus Hotstar and will be featuring Anupamaa’s life before she started to live on her own terms.

