Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actors enjoy great fame and even though many of them have left the show, they are still loved by fans. One such is Nidhi Bhanushali, popularly known as Sonu. The actress has shared an important update about her life with fans and it’s about graduating college!

Advertisement

Yesterday, we carried a story about the wanderlust Nidhi. The TMKOC fame had shared a picture on Instagram in which she is enjoying surfing. She had donned a multicoloured two-piece swimsuit in it, and fans flooded her comment section with praises for her beauty.

Advertisement

Just a couple of hours back, Nidhi Bhanushali took to her Instagram stories and shared a joyful update on her life. She secured her degree by graduating from a college and shared it through a series of pictures. In one of her pictures, she along with her college friends is seen hitting a ‘mandatory’ hat toss.

Have a look at the pictures below:





Now, as Nidhi Bhanushali has completed her graduation, the question arises, will she return as Sonu in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah?

Not many would be aware that Nidhi Bhanushali had quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah to focus on her studies. Now, as the actress is done with her degree, it will be interesting to see what’s next for her!

Meanwhile, recently Nidhi Bhanushali addressed her relationship rumours with Bhavya Gandhi.

In a conversation with ETimes, Nidhi opened up on the linkup rumours with her Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah co-star Bhavya Gandhi and said, “We have lost a bit of communication. But I am glad that I had the chance to come so close to him and be friends with him.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more such stories.

Must Read: Urfi Javed Says “Kisne Bola Islam Ka Bhaar Mere Shoulders Par Daalo?” On Being Labelled As ‘Anti Muslim’ & Asked To Do Adult Web-Shows!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube