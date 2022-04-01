Palak Sindhwani has become a fan favourite after joining the hilarious sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The actress who plays the role of Sonu Bhide who is Atmaram Tukaram Bhide’s daughter in the show has contributed to making her fans roll down in laughter whenever a new episode drops.

Recently the actress got into an interview where she revealed a few moments from her life that have changed after becoming a star. Read on to know the whole scoop!

Recently Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Palak Sindhwani got into an interview with media outlet Tellychakkar where she went candid talking about a few facts from her life. It is no secret that the actress is quite a huge fan of Shah Rukh Khan and is also quite open to talking about it. So when she was asked if she ever had a fan moment while working, Palak talked about her work experience with SRK. The actress claimed that she was completely starstruck by his appearance, though they never got to talk they did rehears line for an ad for which they were working.

Palak Sindhwani said, “When I was working for an Ad film with Shah Rukh Khan. We didn’t interact much then as we were rehearsing our dialogues.” Along with this, the actress also claimed to meet Amitabh Bachchan as well, saying that she was completely starstruck. Palak also claimed that the Big B’s is really charming and that his aura is on a different level. Apart from this when the actress was asked about a time when she was stunned or laughed about reading an article about herself. To this Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s actor replied by saying that there was no such article but she found some information on Google talking about her annual income which made her laugh, but also made her feel good.

Meanwhile, back in 2021, in one of her Instagram posts, Palak Sindhwani was seen taking part in a ‘This Or That’ challenge, where she had to pick one between the two given options. In her post, she had to choose between Shah Rukh Khan and Tiger Shroff under the category of Bollywood. Palak did not even hesitate for a second and straight away went on to pick SRK, which shows how big of a fan she is of King Khan.

