Dilip Joshi needs no introduction to his fans. The actor has been a part of the longest-running sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah for over 12 years playing the character of ‘Jethalal’. Over the years, TKMOC fans feel that the show has become monotonous and is missing fun essence now. Back in 2020, Dilip reacted to this and supported writers for finding new subjects and writing about them on a daily basis. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Dilip is a natural actor and often improvise his lines while shooting for TMKOC. In the same interview, he also reacted to how he introduced his popular meme line ‘Aye, paagal aurat!’ This specific dialogue of the actor has a different fanbase altogether.

In a podcast with stand-up comedian Sorabh Pant, Dilip Joshi reacted to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashamah becoming monotonous and fans complaining about episodes not being as good as before, he said, “Every day the writers have to find new subjects. After all, they are also human beings. I agree that all the episodes cannot be of that level when you are doing a daily show for such a long time. I do feel that certain episodes are not up to the mark as far as the humour is concerned.”

We totally agree with what Dilip Joshi said and writing is a tedious job.

The actor also opened up improvising his meme line and said, “Yeh jo ‘paagal aurat’ wala tha, woh maine improvise kiya. On set koi aise situation aayi thi, the way Daya reacted, toh scene karte karte mere mooh se nikal gaya, ‘Aye, paagal aurat!’ Matlab, ‘Kya, kuch bhi bol rahi hai!’ But baad mein, uspe kuch women’s lib ya koi movement tha, mujhe bataya gaya, ‘Aage se, aap yeh nahi bolenge’ (I improvised the ‘paagal aurat’ line. There was a situation on the set and the way Dayaben reacted, it slipped out of my mouth while doing the scene, ‘Crazy woman!’ I meant, she was saying something ridiculous. But later, there was some women’s liberation movement or something, and I was told never to repeat it again).”

What are your thoughts on Dilip Joshi reacting to TMKOC becoming monotonous? Tell us in the comments below.

