A lot of noise is being made as popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is charting major TRPs. Reports suggest that the show has attracted its audience yet again and is at the top of the number gain. For the longest time, it was Anupamaa that was ruling hearts but director Malav Rajda is now celebrating being back to #1. Scroll below for all the details.

To begin with, Ormax Media had revealed a list of Most-Liked TV Shows of the last week (Jan 3-9). From Imlie to The Kapil Sharma Show, Kundali Bhagya, and Kumkum Bhagya, the most famous shows were a part of the list.

But the most noticeable point was the fact that Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah was at #1. Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupamaa has been ruling the television world for a long time, was ranked at number 2 on the list. This definitely called for a celebration for the TMKOC team, isn’t it? Malav Rajda is doing exactly that!

Malav Rajda took to his Instagram account and shared a post on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah being ranked at #1. “Back to being the NO 1 show…. Thank you audience for the (love),” he captioned the post.

Many TMKOC members took to the comments section and celebrated the big feat.

Wife Priya Ahuja aka Rita Reporter wrote, “Wowwwwwwwwwwww”

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal also shared hearty-eye emoticons.

Many Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans also celebrated the news in the comments section.

“Duya Kartahu Har week no 1 Ho Tmkoc,” a fan wrote.

Another commented, “Was and always will be no. 1”

“A TMKOC lover forever!” another shared.

Congratulations to Malav Rajda and the team!

