Bigg Boss 15 makers have been doing all they can to chart TRPs. We saw some celebrities appear during last Weekend Ka Vaar to support their favourite members. Divya Agarwal, Shamita Shetty’s fight, and Salman Khan mocking Krushna Abhishek over Kashmera Shah did churn out a lot of masala. But there’s a lot more in store as Simba Nagpal is all set to re-enter the house. Scroll below for details!

Earlier it was revealed that Vishal Kotian and Rajiv Adatia will be entering the BB15 house as wild-card contestants. They will not be competing in the show but will be there for a day or two. Unfortunately, Vishal tested positive and everything got delayed.

Now, a little birdie tells about all the changes in plans by Bigg Boss 15 creative team. We hear Simba Nagpal will be re-entering the show alongside Rajiv Adatia. Just not that, since Simba was evicted by the contestants in the infamous coffin task, he will be given a superpower by the makers. Now, it is to be seen whether it is the elimination or anything else.

“Vishal tested positive and things couldn’t be worked out for a while. The show must go on and with a few weeks left, it didn’t make sense to further postpone the entries. The creative team met with Simba Nagpal, while he was initially hesitant, he eventually gave his nod. Another eviction process is being planned and Simba along with Rajiv will be carrying it out if everything goes as planned,” said a source close to the Bigg Boss 15 team.

Meanwhile, the entire nation is still not over how Umar Riaz was ousted from the house. It was his physical aggression towards Pratik Sehajpal that ended up with this consequence. But reports are also rife that he will be re-entering the house.

All we know is Bigg Boss 15 is surely going to get spicy!

