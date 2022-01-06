Yesterday Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Dilip Joshi was spotted at the Mumbai airport along with his mother in a rare sighting. Dilip who usually stays away from the limelight gracefully graced the paps with a smile as he walked out of the airport. But what caught netizens’ attention was his swinging trolley bag and the trolls couldn’t keep calm but drag ‘Jethalal’ and ‘Babitaji’ in the comments section.

Dilip was making headlines a while ago as his daughter Niyati was getting married and pictures – videos of the same were going crazy viral on social media. The TMKOC actor made a stylish entry at the airport and grabbed the attention of the netizens.

Dilip Joshi can be seen wearing a blue shirt, grey pants, and brown shoes. The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor carried a bag pack and a trolley bag with him and wore a face mask as he gracefully exits the airport.

What caught the netizens’ attention was his trolley bag which was swinging as Dilip Joshi was making his way out at the airport.

Take a look at the video here:

Reacting to the video of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor, a user commented, “Jethalal after knowing that babitaji is in biggboss house 😂. A second user commented, ”App v big boss mei ja rahe hai kay,. Babita ji toh bigg Boss mei hai😂.” A third user commented, “Bhai bag tokyo drift mar rha hai😂.” A fourth user commented, “Areh yeh bag ko bhi sir Party Sharty me le gaye the kya 😂.”

What are your thoughts on netizens trolling Dilip Joshi for swinging his bag and dragging Babitaji in the comments section? Tell us in the comments below.

