Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah star Dilip Joshi’s daughter Niyati Joshi gets married to Yashowardhan Mishra. The marriage was attended by family members and the whole cast of the comedy show. The actor shared pictures from her daughter’s big and it is making everyone emotional seeing the father-daughter bond. Meanwhile, there were netizens who observed his daughters grey hair and praised her for flaunting them so perfectly.

Although every cast member of the Asit Kumar Modi show was present at the wedding, but Disha Vakani aka Daya Ben gave it a miss for personal reasons.

For her big day, Dilip Joshi’s daughter Niyati Joshi chose to wear a red and cream Banarasi saree with jewellery including red bangles, a necklace and earrings. However, what caught everyone’s attention was her grey hair. A user wrote, “Pehle dulha – dulhan safed balo me dekhe,” another wrote, “Lagta hai sara hair colour Jethalal ne hi use kar liya.”

However, there were people who defended Dilip Joshi’s daughter, Niyati Joshi’s hair colour and wrote, “She didn’t get a hair colour and that is perfectly fine. In this fake world of Instagram atleast someone dares to be real. Best wishes to both families and the couple,” another user wrote, “Glad they are sporting grey hair! It’s hair for god sake! People are going for green, red and blue and find it cool but find grey old school lol.”

Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal shared several pictures from daughter Niyati’s wedding with Yashowardhan Mishra. The actor even wrote an emotional caption that reads, “You can borrow feelings from songs and films, but when it all happens to you first-hand… that experience is unparalleled. Wishing my little girl, Niyati and the newest entrant to the family, my son, Yashowardhan, the very best and so much more on this amazing journey! Thank you to everyone who shared our happiness by being with us, or by sending their aashirwad and good wishes for the couple.”

As soon as the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah star shared pictures on his Instagram account, the photos went viral and everyone showered their love on the newlyweds, Niyati Joshi and Yashowardhan Mishra.

