Bigg Boss 15 users witnessed an unusual scenario last night. Karan Kundrra lost his calm and broke a mug amid his rifts with girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash. It was all happening due to the actress’ misunderstandings with Rashami Desai but things took a whole different turn. Scroll below for all the details and what netizens have to say.

Advertisement

It was really disappointing to see how Tejasswi was struggling to put forth her point in front of Rashami and Karan. Both continuously kept interrupting her and the actress reached a point where she said, “Mai bhik mangti hu, mujhe bolne do.” While Karan asked her to calm down, that triggered her further and she snapped at her love.

Advertisement

This wasn’t taken very well by Karan Kundrra who could be heard saying that he’s 8 years elder to Tejasswi Prakash and expects to be treated with respect. Just not that, he even warned his ladylove to not use the same tone as she does with the rest of the Bigg Boss 15 contestants.

It was indeed a disturbing scenario to witness as many found Karan Kundrra’s behaviour really toxic. He was later even sitting with Rashami Desai, Umar Riaz and Rajiv Adatia and bitching about his own girlfriend. Bigg Boss 15 viewers took to Twitter and slammed the misogynist behaviour.

A user wrote, “Karan Kundra is a Misogynist Toxic Man He thinks He is a man so he can talk to her in any way, He can tell him what to or not to do. Is he the same man who Slap guys on Roadies bcz they accepted that they are violent with women around them?”

Karan Kundra is a Misogynist Toxic Man

He thinks He is a man so he can talk to her in any way, He can tell him what to or not to do.

Is he the same man who Slap guys on Roadies bcz they accepted that they are violent with women around them?#TejasswiParakash #TejaTroops — Teja bb15🌈 (@TejuSupport) December 14, 2021

Another Bigg Boss 15 viewer wrote, “Teja stay strong..we love u yrrr ….karan doesn’t deserves u ….”

“Literally behaved shit with teju in front of everyone then having audacity to say mein hu na 🙂 Sorry aise hone se accha aap please dur rahe 🙏 apki dialogebazi se chir machti ,” a fan wrote.

Literally behaved shit with teju in front of everyone then having audacity to say mein hu na 🙂

Sorry aise hone se accha aap please dur rahe 🙏 apki dialogebazi se chir machti 🤢#TejasswiParakash #BB15 — s🦋⋆ (@Bee__cutiee) December 14, 2021

A tweet read, “Who else were crying after tejaswi today? 😭❤️ I was literally crying. And please break tejran because she’ll never ever be happy with this man. Our teju deserves all love not someone’s aggression and anger 😡 He is not right for teju. Please”

Who else were crying after tejaswi today? 😭❤️

I was literally crying. And please break tejran because she'll never ever be happy with this man. Our teju deserves all love not someone's aggression and anger 😡 He is not right for teju. Please❤️#TejasswiParakash — Damn (@basnet_bandan) December 14, 2021

Do you think Karan Kundrra was right when he asked Tejasswi Prakash to start ‘behaving’ like his girlfriend?

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bigg Boss 15 updates!

Must Read: When Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu Was A Part Of This Famous Colors TV Show Before Being Crowned!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube