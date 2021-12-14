Bollywood superstar Salman Khan enjoys a huge fan following which is clearly visible in the huge crowd he naturally gathers at public events. The actor recently returned from the Da-Bangg tour in Riyadh along with a series of celebrated actors including Shilpa Shetty, Aayush Sharma, and more. After the event, Salman opened up on how Sunil Grover was constantly asking about his marriage on stage, in front of a live audience.

For the unversed, the Bhai of Bollywood organizes the Da-Bangg tour every year but it had to be put on hold during the pandemic. The event this year was a massive success with huge occupancy and a satisfied audience. Actor Jacqueline Fernandez was also a part of the performing team but her name was dropped at the last minute due to her previous involvement with conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar and the ongoing investigation on it.

In a recent interaction with Bollywood Hungama, Salman Khan and his team opened up on the live performance and the active crowd they witnessed. They were spotted having a gala time, pulling each other’s legs while flashing bright smiles across their faces.

In a part of the interaction, Salman Khan revealed how Sunil Grover, while donning his role, wanted to get him married as soon as possible. “Saab meri shaadi karane ke peeche pade the. Aur jazbaati ho gaye. Fake Amitabh Bachchan getting aggressive, on set that why aren’t you getting married. I think inki shaadi ho chuki hai isliye they want me to get married”. Sunil Grover replied to him almost instantly saying, “You should now” but Salman was quick to shut him off with, “no no…chalo!”.

Towards the end, Sunil was heard saying “sirf hum hi kyu suffer kare”, which made the rest of the artists burst into loud laughter.

Salman Khan also spoke highly about the crowd in Saudi Arabia and how interactive they were. “The audience in Riyadh was one of the best audiences I have seen. They were simply enjoying themselves and we’re banging their heads. They were interactive.”, he said.

