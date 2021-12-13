Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari is set to take over the entertainment industry with her looks and talent. As the young star is set to make her Bollywood debut with ‘Rosie: The Saffron Chapter,’ the actress is currently riding high on the success of her recently released song ‘Bijlee Bijlee’ by Harrdy Sandhu. Meanwhile during the success bash of the song, many praised the mother-daughter bond, but some trolled her for wearing a bold black outfit.

The song marks Harrdy’s reunion with B Praak, Jaani, and Arvindr Khaira post his 2018 hit ‘Kya Baat Ay’.

Meanwhile, ‘Bijlee Bijlee’ is receiving tremendous response from the audience and the music video featuring Palak Tiwari and Harrdy Sandhu is being loved for their great chemistry. However, when Palak arrived at the success bash of the song with mother and actress Shweta Tiwari wearing a bold outfit, the young actress received flak from netizens.

Recently Shweta Tiwari and Palak Tiwari’s video dancing on ‘Bijlee Bijlee’ went viral from the success bash, netizens started judging her from the outfit. A user wrote, “Sub accha h bus iski ye faticher si dress chor kr,” while another wrote, “Shweta Tiwari needs to teach her Daughter Palak Tiwari how to dress appropriately ASAP!!!,” a user wrote, “That’s a mother? Shame on this kind of mother teach Yr daughter to dress appropriately dancing around half naked is nothing to be impressed about.”

Earlier talking about the song, Harrdy Sandhu said, “‘Bijlee Bijlee’ is one of those songs that has taken its own sweet time to come out because we had been working on it for the longest time but due to the unfortunate circumstances in the past few months, its release kept on delaying.”

“It was so much fun working with my favourites B Praak, Jaani, Arvindr Khaira, Palak, and the whole team that brought this project to life. Words fall short to describe this experience since I’ve been away from the recording studio for a while because of my acting projects; now my heart is full, I have come back to my first love – singing! I hope you like ‘Bijlee Bijlee’ and support me as always!”

While, Palak Tiwari said, “Working on ‘Bijlee Bijlee’ has literally been a magical experience for me! An amazing song, a brilliant team, and a great opportunity; right out of my wishlist! I hope everyone savours it to the fullest as we do.”

