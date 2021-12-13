Ankita Lokhande & Vicky Jain Perform On Sushant Singh Rajput's Raabta During Wedding Ceremony, SSR Fans Ask "Why This Song?"

Television actress Ankita Lohande and her longtime boyfriend Vicky Jain are all set to tie the knot tomorrow. Pictures and videos from her Haldi, Mehendi, and engagement ceremonies are going viral on social media. One of the videos had Sushant Singh Rajput’s connection and fans are not happy with it.

The Pavitra Rishta 2.0 actress and Vicky got engaged yesterday at the JW Marriott hotel. The couple’s three-day-long wedding ceremonies also had an engagement ceremony and a video from the ceremony is now going viral.

In the video, Ankita Lokhande is seen wearing a blue gown for the engagement while Vicky Jain was in a tuxedo. Needless to say, both looked radiant in the video. The stage was lit up with flame torches as the two exchanged rings and became engaged to be married.

Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande looked romantically at each other as a song from Raabta played in the background. She also made a cute gesture for her friends. However, fans of Sushant Singh Rajput did not like it. A user wrote, “Why this song?” while another one wrote, “Sharam kabhi tum logon ko aye gi nahi magar…Why Sushant’s song?”. Take a look at the video below:

While some users could not fathom the thought of using Sushant Singh Rajput’s song in her engagement ceremony, it is worth pointing out that the late actor was an integral part of her life for many years. Maybe this was the way the Pavitra Rishta 2.0 actress wanted to remember him on her special day.

For the unversed, SSR and Ankita Lokhande were in a relationship for nearly six years before parting their ways. Even though his film Raabta tanked at the box office the songs from the film are still remembered.

