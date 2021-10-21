Ayushmann Khurrana in a rare scenario was seen enjoying the solar system yesterday night. The actor is currently in the Maldives, enjoying his vacation with his wife Tahira Kashyap and his family. He shared a glimpse of the night sky through the telescope but SSR fans are unhappy. Scroll below to know what irked Sushant Singh Rajput fans!

As most know, SSR had affection towards the solar system. He would often use his telescope and explore the night sky. Even Bhumi Pednekar during her tribute mentioned how the actor would always talk about the planets. In addition, he also owned a piece of land on the moon.

The entire incident began when Ayushmann Khurrana shared a picture of himself with the telescope. The second picture in the string witnessed a close view of the moon. He captioned his post, “It is the waxing gibbous phase of the moon. And it’s stunning. Have you seen the moon lately? It is blindingly bright through the telescope. We also saw jupiter’s four out of 79 moons and Saturn rings. In other news the Orion constellation is rising, will reach the zenith in winters. A very inquisitive twenty year old Marvin who aspires to be an astronomer but has studied marine biology showed us the night sky in Maldives.”

Fans took to the comment section and mentioned how it reminded them of Sushant Singh Rajput. Many even accused Ayushmann Khurrana of copying SSR.

A user wrote, “This reminds me of Shushant Sir”

Another wrote, “Aap SSR ka yad dila rahe ho”

“Please Don’t copy sushant,” wrote a fan.

A user commented, “Sushant bhaiya ke baad app”

Check out the post below:

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on 14th June last year. The actor allegedly hanged himself to death. CBI is yet to give a verdict on his death case.

