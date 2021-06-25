It has been a year since the sudden demise of Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput and an investigation into his death is being carried out by CBI, ED and NCB from different angles. The actor’s death reignited a debate about nepotism and favouritism in the film industry.

Even after a year since the demise of Sushant fans still not able to forget him. The late actor’s photos, old conversations, old memories are still doing rounds on the internet. His films are still being talked about even after his demise. One of them is the 2016 film M.S Dhoni, which was a biopic on captain cool Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

When the film was released, Sushant Singh Rajput received for his performance but filmmaker Rajat Kapoor made a rude remark on Twitter about his film. The filmmaker commented on the looks of Sushant in the film. He tweeted, “Dhoni looks better than the actor who plays him”.

However, Sushant decided to personally respond to his tweet in his own way. The late actor replied to Rajat Kapoor’s derogatory tweet with all modesty. He wrote, “I slogged a bit extra on my skills to compensate. If you get interested in that, please do watch the film sir.”



Sushant’s response took everyone by surprise. Rajat too praised his modest response by tweeting, “I believe your performance is fab in the film.. And maan, your fan following is huge!! Best wishes, Sushant.” To this late star had responded, “They are not my fans sir, I don’t have many. They just like good films. Ps.- You were really good in Kapoor & Sons”

While Rajat’s tweet is still there, it wasn’t noticed until later Sushant Singh Rajput’s sudden death sent shockwaves throughout the nation. As filmmaker Karan Johar and several other stars were heavily criticised for ignoring the star. Few of his fans even pointed out filmmaker Rajat Kapoor’s derogatory tweet against Sushant.

