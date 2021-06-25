Milind Soman treated fans to Throwback Thursday on Instagram, sharing stills from various modelling shoots down the years.

Advertisement

The retrospective pictures from different years of his career took netizens on a journey from being a model to a fitness aficionado.

Advertisement

“1990 — 1994 — 2008 — 2020 #ThrowbackThursday one of my first fashion shoots to one of my last,” wrote Milind Soman as the caption with the string of images.

During his heydays as a model in the nineties, Milind Soman had courted controversy in India, when he and model Madhu Sapre posed nude in an ad-campaign for a shoe brand, wrapped by a snake.

Last year, Milind was in the eye of the storm again after his wife Ankita Konwar shared pictures that show him running in the nude on a Goa beach on the occasion of his 55th birthday. He was booked under IPC Section 294 (Obscene acts and songs) and 67 (Punishment for publishing/transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of the IT Act.

In the same conversation, Milind Soman had also opened up doing n*de photoshoots since the start of his career. He had said, “I have been doing n*de photoshoots for many years. When I first did it, I was in the news. Even before that, I had done n*de photoshoots. Every time it’s a different reaction. What is a n*ked person? The way God has made us. Not like we cannot see n*de people on the internet. On Instagram, there are many n*de photos. Everybody has their own dreams.”

Must Read: #NoraFatehiForKrrish4 Trends As Hrithik Roshan Confirms Krrish 4 On 15-Year Anniversary

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube